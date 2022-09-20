Police arrest 3 Brampton men in connection with Guelph robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service have arrested three men from Brampton in connection with a robbery in Guelph.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Investigators say a store employee witnessed a man leaving the building with a shopping cart full of merchandise worth $600.

As the employee approached the individual, another man came out of a vehicle and brandished a hatchet.

The employee tried to stop the men from leaving but was then dragged five feet by the fleeing vehicle, causing minor injuries.

Guelph police located the suspects in Caledon and, along with assistance from Caledon OPP, stopped a vehicle Friday night.

Two 25-year-old men and a 29-year-old man face multiple charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

All three were held for bail hearings in Guelph on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were not able to recover the stolen merchandise.