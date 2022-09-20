Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 3 Brampton men in connection with Guelph robbery

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 20, 2022 10:54 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service have arrested three men from Brampton in connection with a robbery in Guelph.

Officers were called to a business on Wellington Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Investigators say a store employee witnessed a man leaving the building with a shopping cart full of merchandise worth $600.

As the employee approached the individual, another man came out of a vehicle and brandished a hatchet.

Trending Stories

The employee tried to stop the men from leaving but was then dragged five feet by the fleeing vehicle, causing minor injuries.

Read more: Police say hatchet used in robbery outside Guelph business

Guelph police located the suspects in Caledon and, along with assistance from Caledon OPP, stopped a vehicle Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Two 25-year-old men and a 29-year-old man face multiple charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

All three were held for bail hearings in Guelph on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were not able to recover the stolen merchandise.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagRobbery tagGuelph News tagBrampton tagArrest tagHatchet tagGuelph Robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers