Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough County and Lindsay made impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

Around 7 a.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a traffic complaint along Television Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just east of the city. They found a driver and determined the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Jenkins, 38, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP said Tuesday.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Cavan-Monaghan Township

On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a suspected impaired driver on Maple Tree Crescent in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The vehicle was located in a restaurant parking lot on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township after police received additional driving complaints. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 19-year-old driver of Cavan-Monaghan Township has been charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving while under suspension, theft under $5,000, breach of recognizance and

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 25.

No name was released on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tow truck driver reports impaired incident

In Lindsay around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a tow truck driver called the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service about a possibly impaired driver. Police say the tow truck operator had been called to remove a vehicle that had entered a ditch off Elm Tree Road in Lindsay.

Police say while the vehicle was being removed, the driver returned to the scene in a second vehicle.

Officers arrived and determined the man was impaired by alcohol.

David Lotton, 51, of Cameron, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 27, police said.

4:15 Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges