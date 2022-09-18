Menu

Crime

3 seriously injured in North York collision, driver arrested for impaired, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 10:28 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto during the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident was reported in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area around 3:21 a.m.

Police said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers released few details around the events leading up to the collision, including how many vehicles were involved. One person was arrested for impaired driving.

The intersection was closed following the crash.

