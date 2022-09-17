Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mississauga transit worker killed in workplace accident: mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 4:24 pm
Mississauga City Hall in April, 2003. View image in full screen
Mississauga City Hall in April, 2003. CP/BORIS SPREMO

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Mayor of Mississauga says a maintenance worker for the city’s transit system died in a workplace accident on Saturday morning.

Bonnie Crombie tweeted her condolences to the worker’s family, friends and union colleagues.

She says flags will be at half-mast in honour of the worker.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigating after woman crushed by ATVs at Kawartha Lakes business: OPP

The City of Mississauga said the maintenance employee died at the Central Parkway Maintenance Garage.

The City did not immediately share details about the victim’s name, gender or age.

It also did not immediately make public details about the specifics of the accident or what kind of work was being performed at the time.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Mississauga tagMinistry of Labour tagBonnie Crombie tagRegion Of Peel tagCity of Mississauga tagCentral Parkway Maintenance Garage tagToronto work place accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers