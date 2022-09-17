Mississauga transit worker killed in workplace accident: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Mayor of Mississauga says a maintenance worker for the city’s transit system died in a workplace accident on Saturday morning.

Bonnie Crombie tweeted her condolences to the worker’s family, friends and union colleagues.

She says flags will be at half-mast in honour of the worker.

The City of Mississauga said the maintenance employee died at the Central Parkway Maintenance Garage.

The City did not immediately share details about the victim’s name, gender or age.

It also did not immediately make public details about the specifics of the accident or what kind of work was being performed at the time.

