Crime

Police seek theft suspects claiming to be looking at homes for sale in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 4:08 pm
Hamilton Police are seeking two suspects accused of stealing from a senior at her home on Sept. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are seeking two suspects accused of stealing from a senior at her home on Sept. 14, 2022.

Police say they’re seeking two people, posing as a couple looking for real estate, who allegedly stole from a Hamilton senior at her own home.

Investigators say the pair made contact with the woman around 7 p.m. in the Kenilworth Avenue and Main Street East area while she was working in her garden.

The unknown suspects parked and approached the homeowner asking about homes for sale in the area.

A female suspect entered the house after asking to use a washroom.

“After realizing the female was still inside for an extended period of time, the homeowner entered the house and found the suspect in her bedroom,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspects were asked to leave and they complied.”

The homeowner would later discover her purse had been opened and items were missing.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

It’s believed the female suspect is in her 20s with a medium build and is about five feet five inches with black hair.

The man is also of medium build and possibly in his 30s.

Detectives are urging the public to be cautious and never open doors to individuals they don’t know.

Police believe similar incidents may have occurred in the city say anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

