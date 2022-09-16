SIU seeking witnesses after motorcyclist collides with Toronto police bicycle

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is seeking witnesses after a collision between a motorcyclist and a Toronto police officer’s bicycle.

The SIU said on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m., two uniformed Toronto police officers “had an interaction with the motorcyclist before he crashed into one of their bicycles.”

The agency said the motorcyclist “flew off the bike and hit the pavement.”

According to the SIU, he has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.