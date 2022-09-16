Menu

Comments

Crime

SIU seeking witnesses after motorcyclist collides with Toronto police bicycle

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:56 pm
SIU seeking witnesses after motorcyclist collides with Toronto police bicycle - image View image in full screen
Global News

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is seeking witnesses after a collision between a motorcyclist and a Toronto police officer’s bicycle.

The SIU said on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m., two uniformed Toronto police officers “had an interaction with the motorcyclist before he crashed into one of their bicycles.”

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU to investigate Saturday morning collision in North York

The agency said the motorcyclist “flew off the bike and hit the pavement.”

According to the SIU, he has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Crime tagToronto Police tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagTPS tagMotorcyclist tagmotorcyclist injured tag

