2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized from Park Street North residence in Peterborough

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a warrant was executed at a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.
As part of an investigation, the Peterborough Police Service and members of its drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Street North just south of Sherbrooke Street.
Officers seized the following:
- A loaded handgun and extended magazine
- Three grams of crystal meth
- 5.9 grams of fentanyl
- 178 opioid pills
A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs), two counts of failure to comply with probation and single counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.
A 47-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and other drugs – fentanyl). Police say the man was wanted on two separate warrants.
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.
