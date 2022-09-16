Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized from Park Street North residence in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:49 pm
Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed to assist in a drug raid of a residence on Park St. North on Sept. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed to assist in a drug raid of a residence on Park St. North on Sept. 15, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a warrant was executed at a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

As part of an investigation, the Peterborough Police Service and members of its drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Street North just south of Sherbrooke Street.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate Saturday shooting on Park Street

Officers seized the following:

  • A loaded handgun and extended magazine
  • Three grams of crystal meth
  • 5.9 grams of fentanyl
  • 178 opioid pills

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs), two counts of failure to comply with probation and single counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

A 47-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and other drugs – fentanyl). Police say the man was wanted on two separate warrants.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario – Nov 16, 2021
