2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized from Park Street North residence in Peterborough

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after a warrant was executed at a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

As part of an investigation, the Peterborough Police Service and members of its drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Street North just south of Sherbrooke Street.

Officers seized the following:

A loaded handgun and extended magazine

Three grams of crystal meth

5.9 grams of fentanyl

178 opioid pills

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs), two counts of failure to comply with probation and single counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

A 47-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and other drugs – fentanyl). Police say the man was wanted on two separate warrants.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

