Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 115 near Tapley 1/4 Line: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:25 pm
Highway 115 northbound lanes near Tapley 1/4 Line are closed following a crash, Peterborough County OPP report on Friday. View image in full screen
Highway 115 northbound lanes near Tapley 1/4 Line are closed following a crash, Peterborough County OPP report on Friday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP say “serious” collision has prompted the closure a section of Hwy. 115 south of the city on Friday.

In a tweet issued at 12:15 p.m., OPP said emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough man dies following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision: OPP

Detours are in place.

Global News has a reporter heading to the scene. More details to follow.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 115 tagHwy 115 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers