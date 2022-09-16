Crash closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 115 near Tapley 1/4 Line: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP say “serious” collision has prompted the closure a section of Hwy. 115 south of the city on Friday.
In a tweet issued at 12:15 p.m., OPP said emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Detours are in place.
Global News has a reporter heading to the scene. More details to follow.
More to come.
