Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate overnight stabbing at residence in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 8:57 am
Niagara Regional Police are seeking a suspect with a firearm that fled the scene of an overnight stabbing on Sept. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are seeking a suspect with a firearm that fled the scene of an overnight stabbing on Sept. 16, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Police are seeking an armed suspect connected with an overnight stabbing at a residence in St. Catharines.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was confronted by a pair of men, one with a long gun, on Friday at around 1 a.m., in a driveway on Forster Street near Scott Street.

One of the suspects, armed with a knife, forced his way into a nearby home and started an altercation with a resident, who was stabbed, police say.

That suspect was disarmed by residents in the home and held until police arrived.

Read more: Suspect in shooting rampage arrived at coffee shop 2 hours before killing Toronto police officer

The man with the gun fled, and police say he was last seen running toward Scott Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, about five feet six inches, with an athletic build. He was wearing a ski mask, dark jacket and jeans, running shoes and latex gloves.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was sent to an out-of-town hospital.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'More catalytic converter thefts at Ontario Hyundai dealerships' More catalytic converter thefts at Ontario Hyundai dealerships

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagNiagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara Region tagSt. Catharines crime tagSt. Catharines stabbing tagScott Street tagNiagara Region crime tagforster street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers