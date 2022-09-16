Police investigate overnight stabbing at residence in St. Catharines

Police are seeking an armed suspect connected with an overnight stabbing at a residence in St. Catharines.
Investigators say a man in his 20s was confronted by a pair of men, one with a long gun, on Friday at around 1 a.m., in a driveway on Forster Street near Scott Street.
One of the suspects, armed with a knife, forced his way into a nearby home and started an altercation with a resident, who was stabbed, police say.
That suspect was disarmed by residents in the home and held until police arrived.
Read more: Suspect in shooting rampage arrived at coffee shop 2 hours before killing Toronto police officer
The man with the gun fled, and police say he was last seen running toward Scott Street.
He’s described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, about five feet six inches, with an athletic build. He was wearing a ski mask, dark jacket and jeans, running shoes and latex gloves.
Detectives believe the incident was targeted.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was sent to an out-of-town hospital.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments