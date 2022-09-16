Police investigate overnight stabbing at residence in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking an armed suspect connected with an overnight stabbing at a residence in St. Catharines.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was confronted by a pair of men, one with a long gun, on Friday at around 1 a.m., in a driveway on Forster Street near Scott Street.

One of the suspects, armed with a knife, forced his way into a nearby home and started an altercation with a resident, who was stabbed, police say.

That suspect was disarmed by residents in the home and held until police arrived.

The man with the gun fled, and police say he was last seen running toward Scott Street.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, about five feet six inches, with an athletic build. He was wearing a ski mask, dark jacket and jeans, running shoes and latex gloves.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was sent to an out-of-town hospital.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.