Canada

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves injured biker near Little White Mountain

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 8:53 pm
A dozen COSAR volunteers were dispatched to rescue the biker, including its ATV, UTV and e-bike teams. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) came to the aide of an injured dirt biker on Wednesday evening.

According to COSAR, the biker crashed around 7 p.m., near Little White Mountain and suffered a leg injury bad enough that she wasn’t able to ride or walk out

A dozen volunteers were dispatched, including its ATV, UTV and e-bike teams.

Read more: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hit by thieves again

“The e-bike team made contact with the rider and her partners around 9 p.m.,” said COSAR, “and administered first aid while the other teams prepared for extraction.”

Trending Stories

The rider was handed off to an ambulance crew at 2:15 a.m.

“The group of three riders were well prepared and able to communicate their location, keep their riding partner warm with a fire, and shelter her from the rain,” said search manager Rob Braun.

COSAR said this was its 69th callout of the year, and suggests outdoor enthusiasts visit adventuresmart.ca for trip planning.

Click to play video: 'Spike in rescue calls in the Okanagan during pandemic' Spike in rescue calls in the Okanagan during pandemic
Spike in rescue calls in the Okanagan during pandemic – Jul 17, 2022
