Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves injured biker near Little White Mountain

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) came to the aide of an injured dirt biker on Wednesday evening.

According to COSAR, the biker crashed around 7 p.m., near Little White Mountain and suffered a leg injury bad enough that she wasn’t able to ride or walk out

A dozen volunteers were dispatched, including its ATV, UTV and e-bike teams.

“The e-bike team made contact with the rider and her partners around 9 p.m.,” said COSAR, “and administered first aid while the other teams prepared for extraction.”

The rider was handed off to an ambulance crew at 2:15 a.m.

“The group of three riders were well prepared and able to communicate their location, keep their riding partner warm with a fire, and shelter her from the rain,” said search manager Rob Braun.

COSAR said this was its 69th callout of the year, and suggests outdoor enthusiasts visit adventuresmart.ca for trip planning.

