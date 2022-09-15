Woman sought in relation to undetermined death in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is still looking for a woman in relation to an undetermined death in the Banff Trail community last month.

Calgary emergency crews rushed to the intersection of Victoria Crescent N.W. and 20 Street N.W. on Aug. 25 where a man was reported in critical condition.

Emergency personnel were seen doing CPR on the victim just after 3 p.m.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The police said the death is not criminal in nature.

Police said the woman has long blonde hair and multiple tattoos on her arms. She was last seen on Aug. 27 driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra truck near the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

The truck, which was previously reported as stolen by the police, has since been recovered by officers.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Radana Williams, Global News.