Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sought in relation to undetermined death in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 15, 2022 12:16 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is still looking for a woman in relation to an undetermined death in the Banff Trail community last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is still looking for a woman in relation to an undetermined death in the Banff Trail community last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Calgary Police Service is still looking for a woman in relation to an undetermined death in the Banff Trail community last month.

Calgary emergency crews rushed to the intersection of Victoria Crescent N.W. and 20 Street N.W. on Aug. 25 where a man was reported in critical condition.

Emergency personnel were seen doing CPR on the victim just after 3 p.m.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The police said the death is not criminal in nature.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary police investigating death in northwest

Police said the woman has long blonde hair and multiple tattoos on her arms. She was last seen on Aug. 27 driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra truck near the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck, which was previously reported as stolen by the police, has since been recovered by officers.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Radana Williams, Global News.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagbanff trail death tagnorthwest calgary death tagundetermined death calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers