Canada

White Oaks Public School closes Thursday due to power outage

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 7:37 am
White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed Thursday Sept. 15 due to a power outage. View image in full screen
White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed Thursday Sept. 15 due to a power outage. Thames Valley District School Board

White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed Thursday due to a power outage, the school board says.

Read more: Two London, Ont. area schools, closed after bomb threat, to reopen on Wednesday: LDCSB

Thames Valley District School Board says staff and students will switch to virtual learning and “decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”

Families are asked to check their child’s digital platform at the beginning of the school day for more details on learning activities.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
