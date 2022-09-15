White Oaks Public School closes Thursday due to power outage

Send this page to someone via email

White Oaks Public School in London, Ont., will be closed Thursday due to a power outage, the school board says.

Thames Valley District School Board says staff and students will switch to virtual learning and “decisions related to school closures are not made lightly.”

Families are asked to check their child’s digital platform at the beginning of the school day for more details on learning activities.

