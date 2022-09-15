Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooldown for final weekend of summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 1:49 pm
The risk of rain and thunderstorms returns to the region Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
The risk of rain and thunderstorms returns to the region Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The weather forecast for Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with some lingering smoke and haze, as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

After a late-day thunderstorm risk, the mercury will drop to around 9 C on Friday morning before rebounding to 20 C in the afternoon.

However, also on Friday afternoon, there’s a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 14' Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 14
Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 14

Mostly cloudy conditions will linger into the final weekend of summer, with Saturday’s daytime high in the mid-teens before rebounding to the upper teens on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.

Trending Stories
For Monday, the forecast also features partly cloudy skies before sunshine and 20-degree heat returns to finish summer mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

