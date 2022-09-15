Okanagan weather: Cooldown for final weekend of summer

The weather forecast for Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with some lingering smoke and haze, as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.
After a late-day thunderstorm risk, the mercury will drop to around 9 C on Friday morning before rebounding to 20 C in the afternoon.
However, also on Friday afternoon, there’s a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy conditions will linger into the final weekend of summer, with Saturday’s daytime high in the mid-teens before rebounding to the upper teens on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.
For Monday, the forecast also features partly cloudy skies before sunshine and 20-degree heat returns to finish summer mid-week.
