Okanagan weather: Cooldown for final weekend of summer

The weather forecast for Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with some lingering smoke and haze, as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

After a late-day thunderstorm risk, the mercury will drop to around 9 C on Friday morning before rebounding to 20 C in the afternoon.

However, also on Friday afternoon, there’s a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 14

Mostly cloudy conditions will linger into the final weekend of summer, with Saturday’s daytime high in the mid-teens before rebounding to the upper teens on Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies.

For Monday, the forecast also features partly cloudy skies before sunshine and 20-degree heat returns to finish summer mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

