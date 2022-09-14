Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after vehicle’s windows smashed twice: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 12:08 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested on a warrant and for twice damaging a vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges after several mischief incidents were reported to police.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police were informed of an incident in which a parked vehicle’s rear window had been damaged overnight. Police say later that morning the victim was driving the same vehicle in the area of Dalhousie and Stewart streets when they heard a loud bang. They discovered a patio stone had been thrown through a second window.

The victim provided a description of the suspect to officers who located him around 8:15 p.m. They took him into custody and during a search, officers located a shotgun shell in the man’s possession.

Officers also learned an arrest warrant had been previously issued for the individual by Peterborough police and another service. Police did not disclose the nature of the warrant.

The individual was also bound by two weapons prohibition orders and a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with two counts each of mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

