Crime

Police seize gun, drugs after traffic stop in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 10:33 am
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

York Regional Police say their officers seized a loaded gun and a large number of drugs following a traffic stop in Vaughan.

Police said an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle near Buttermill and Millway avenues at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The officer learned the registered vehicle owner did not have a valid driver’s licence, police said.

During the investigation, police found marijuana, cash and suspected opioid drugs in the vehicle, police said. They also found a loaded handgun in a bag accessible to the driver, they added.

Read more: Traffic stop in Oshawa leads to impaired driving, gun charges

Officers then executed three search warrants where they found more than 30 marijuana plans and drug-packaging items, investigators said.

Toronto resident Matthew Pinkney, 35, was arrested. He is facing several charges under the Cannabis Act Ontario and the Highway Traffic Act.

“This is an excellent example of proactive policing that resulted in guns and drugs being taken off our streets,” said YRP police chief Jim MacSween. “I commend the officers’ actions and their perseverance in affecting these arrests.”

