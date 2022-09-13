Menu

Fire

Fire destroys home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 9:08 am
A fire broke out at a home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough on Tuesday, Sept. 13. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Woodglade Boulevard several houses from the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the city’s west end.

Read more: Dogs rescued from Port Hope house fire sparked by lightning strike

Crews were met with flames from the home.

Peterborough police have closed the area of Woodglade between Sherbrooke and Lynhaven Road.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire.
Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire.
Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

