Fire destroys home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Woodglade Boulevard several houses from the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the city’s west end.
Crews were met with flames from the home.
Peterborough police have closed the area of Woodglade between Sherbrooke and Lynhaven Road.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More to come.
