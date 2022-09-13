Fire destroys home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Woodglade Boulevard several houses from the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the city’s west end.

Crews were met with flames from the home.

Peterborough police have closed the area of Woodglade between Sherbrooke and Lynhaven Road.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire. Sherri Munro/Special to Global News Peterborough

View image in full screen Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.