Crime

Police find 2 dead inside Toronto house, homicide detectives leading investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 3:57 pm
Toronto police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Global News

Police have found two people, believed to be a couple, dead at a home in Toronto in an incident being investigated as an isolated homicide.

Acting Insp. Jeff Bangild told Global News that police were called to an address in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue on Saturday after reports a couple may “have been in distress.”

When they arrived at the address, officers found two people — a man and a woman — deceased inside the house, Bangild said.

Read more: Teen with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Toronto

Toronto police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation but detectives are not searching for any suspects. The incident is believed to be “isolated,” Bangild said.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increased police presence while forensic evidence is gathered and detectives canvass the neighbourhood, Bangild said.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.

