Crime

Gun reportedly fired during Highway 28 road rage incident south of Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 1:35 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a reported road rage incident that included a gun being fired on Sept. 8, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a reported road rage incident on Highway 28 during which a gun was discharged early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 3 a.m., a car travelling on Highway 28 from the Cobourg area to Peterborough was being followed by a vehicle travelling “very close,” alternating speeds and flashing high beams.

Police say the two vehicles pulled over in the area of Highway 28 and Zion Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township just south of the city. The driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly exited the vehicle, raised a gun and fired it.

OPP investigate after road rage incident turned into shooting along Hwy 401 in Toronto

Both drivers got back in their vehicles and drove off.

Officers attended the area of the incident and searched but failed to locate the suspect who was described as about 45 to 55 years old, heavy-set and standing five feet nine inches tall. He had messy salt-and-pepper hair and facial stubble. The vehicle was a dark-coloured pickup truck (possibly a Nissan Frontier, police said).

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the two vehicles or has any dashcam footage of Highway 28 between Cobourg and Peterborough from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

