Crime

Guelph police lay arson charges in connection with vehicle fire

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 8, 2022 11:11 am
On March 17, emergency crews were called to a parking lot on Auden Road near Eastview about an SUV on fire.
On March 17, emergency crews were called to a parking lot on Auden Road near Eastview about an SUV on fire. Guelph Police / File

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a vehicle fire that occurred in the east end of the city earlier this year.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the 47-year-old will be in court on Oct. 18 to answer arson charges.

Read more: Investigators say a stolen SUV from Toronto was found burning in Guelph

On March 17, emergency crews were called to a parking lot on Auden Road near Eastview about an SUV on fire.

They found a 2021 Ford Bronco engulfed in flames and the vehicle was completely destroyed once the fire was put out.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was doused with gasoline before being set on fire, and that the owner and the suspect knew each other.

