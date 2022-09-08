Guelph police lay arson charges in connection with vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a vehicle fire that occurred in the east end of the city earlier this year.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the 47-year-old will be in court on Oct. 18 to answer arson charges.

On March 17, emergency crews were called to a parking lot on Auden Road near Eastview about an SUV on fire.

They found a 2021 Ford Bronco engulfed in flames and the vehicle was completely destroyed once the fire was put out.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was doused with gasoline before being set on fire, and that the owner and the suspect knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement