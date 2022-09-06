Security guards, cyclist assaulted in weekend incidents in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a trio of assault-related arrests over the Labour Day weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a woman who refused to leave a business in the area of King and George streets. Police learned the woman kicked one security guard and bit another before leaving.

Officers located the suspect a short distance from the business. A 27-year-old Markham, Ont., woman was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22.

Del Crary Park

Also just after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to reports a man had fallen into Little Lake near the marina at Del Crary Park.

Police learned two security officers — who reported the incident — attempted to help get the man out of the water. However, the individual became verbally and physically aggressive, pushing one of the guards several times, police allege.

The 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 29.

Cyclist assaulted

Police also report a cyclist was assaulted on Friday evening, leading to the arrest of his former acquaintance.

Around 8:30 p.m, officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence in the area of Lock and Braidwood streets. Officers learned a suspect first knocked a 57-year-old man off his bicycle. The suspect then physically assaulted and then verbally threatened him.

The victim’s son intervened, leading the suspect to verbally threaten him too, police said.

Paramedics attended the scene to treat the victim. The suspect was located a short distance from the scene.

The 53-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

