Crime

OPP investigate shooting in Middlesex Centre

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 8:14 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

OPP are investigating a shooting in Middlesex Centre over the long weekend.

On Sunday at 12:15 a.m., police  found an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sharon Drive.

The person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video surveillance can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

