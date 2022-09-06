OPP investigate shooting in Middlesex Centre

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a shooting in Middlesex Centre over the long weekend.

On Sunday at 12:15 a.m., police found an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sharon Drive.

The person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video surveillance can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.