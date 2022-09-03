Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 10:45 am
James Mason, 48, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
James Mason, 48, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Handout/Twitter

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent the Toronto and Ottawa areas.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a handout for James Mason, who is 48 years old and five feet, eight inches tall.

He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos on both his arms, calves, chest and neck, police said.

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent Toronto area located: police

Police said he is serving a sentence of more than five years for two counts of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

He is also serving a sentence for assisting an escape and failure to attend court, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 416-808-5900.

