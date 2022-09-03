Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man known to frequent the Toronto and Ottawa areas.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a handout for James Mason, who is 48 years old and five feet, eight inches tall.

He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos on both his arms, calves, chest and neck, police said.

Police said he is serving a sentence of more than five years for two counts of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

He is also serving a sentence for assisting an escape and failure to attend court, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 416-808-5900.

WANTED: 48 year James MASON, The offender is known to frequent #Ottawa and #Toronto. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ROPE directly at 1-866-870-7673 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts. ^jt pic.twitter.com/WlboWKmQi3 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 2, 2022