Crime

London, Ont. man facing charges after police seize fentanyl from vehicle

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 12:07 pm
A London police vehicle.
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after police seized fentanyl from a vehicle earlier this week.

On Thursday, at 3:30 p.m., police were contacted when a citizen reported seeing an alleged impaired driver enter a parking lot in the 300 block of Wharncliffe Road.

Investigators revealed that the suspect driver was a disqualified driver, operating a vehicle despite being prohibited through a judge-issued court order.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police seized two grams of fentanyl.

Jeffrey William Averill, 46, of London, has been charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, drug possession and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

