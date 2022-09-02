London, Ont. man facing charges after police seize fentanyl from vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after police seized fentanyl from a vehicle earlier this week.

On Thursday, at 3:30 p.m., police were contacted when a citizen reported seeing an alleged impaired driver enter a parking lot in the 300 block of Wharncliffe Road.

Investigators revealed that the suspect driver was a disqualified driver, operating a vehicle despite being prohibited through a judge-issued court order.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, police seized two grams of fentanyl.

Jeffrey William Averill, 46, of London, has been charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, drug possession and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.