Crime

Four London, Ont. men charged in ‘complex’ break-in investigation across three counties

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 8:53 am
Between August 25 and August 31, OPP recovered stolen property, including vehicle keys, tools, alcohol, clothing, and lottery tickets during a search warrant executed at three residences in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Between August 25 and August 31, OPP recovered stolen property, including vehicle keys, tools, alcohol, clothing, and lottery tickets during a search warrant executed at three residences in London, Ont. Elgin County OPP

Four London, Ont., residents are facing charges after the OPP recovered stolen property believed to be linked to a string of break, enter and theft occurrences at auto dealerships, shops and other businesses in Elgin, Middlesex and Perth Counties.

In what police are calling a “complex investigation,” investigators said the incidents occurred over the month of August.

Read more: Project LEARN to be launched by London, Ont. police in September

Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, OPP and the London Police Service executed warrants at three residences across the city.

Police recovered stolen property, including vehicle keys, tools, alcohol, clothing, and lottery tickets.

Alcohol recovered by OPP in London, Ont. between August 25 and August 31. View image in full screen
Alcohol recovered by OPP in London, Ont. between August 25 and August 31. Elgin County OPP
Between August 25 and August 31, OPP recovered stolen property, including lottery tickets in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Between August 25 and August 31, OPP recovered stolen property, including lottery tickets in London, Ont. Elgin County OPP

Branden Butchart and Justin Lediet, 27, Kyle Sholdice, 28, and Jack Lediet, 68, all of London, face theft, stolen property, break-in, as well as four other individual charges including robbery and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

OPP continues to ask for public assistance with this investigation, particularly those who might have security camera footage that may have captured the accused.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

