Four London, Ont. men charged in ‘complex’ break-in investigation across three counties

Four London, Ont., residents are facing charges after the OPP recovered stolen property believed to be linked to a string of break, enter and theft occurrences at auto dealerships, shops and other businesses in Elgin, Middlesex and Perth Counties.

In what police are calling a “complex investigation,” investigators said the incidents occurred over the month of August.

Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, OPP and the London Police Service executed warrants at three residences across the city.

Police recovered stolen property, including vehicle keys, tools, alcohol, clothing, and lottery tickets.

Branden Butchart and Justin Lediet, 27, Kyle Sholdice, 28, and Jack Lediet, 68, all of London, face theft, stolen property, break-in, as well as four other individual charges including robbery and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

OPP continues to ask for public assistance with this investigation, particularly those who might have security camera footage that may have captured the accused.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.