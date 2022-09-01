Menu

Crime

School district yard site vandalized, Penticton RCMP seeking public’s help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 5:39 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
File photo. Penticton RCMP said the male suspect or suspects accessed the yard site on Jermyn Avenue between 10 and 11:30 p.m. RCMP

Police in Penticton, B.C., are seeking the public’s help after the local school district’s yard site was vandalized.

According to police, someone entered the yard site on Wednesday night and caused extensive damage to vehicles, air-conditioning units and generators.

Penticton RCMP said the male suspect or suspects accessed the yard site on Jermyn Avenue between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. group recovers stolen items as RCMP warn against vigilantism

“While we continue gathering evidence, we’re encouraging anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in this area to contact us,” said Const. James Grandy.

“This could include outside cameras, which may have detected suspicious people during this timeframe.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any other information, you’re asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Vandals strike in South Okanagan – May 26, 2022
