1 airlifted to hospital following crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Ashwood Road and Concession Road 3 on Wednesday.
Police said one person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition.
Roads in the area have been closed.
More to follow…
