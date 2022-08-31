1 airlifted to hospital following crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Ashwood Road and Concession Road 3 on Wednesday.

Police said one person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Roads in the area have been closed.

More to follow…