Traffic

1 airlifted to hospital following crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 2:59 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uxbridge, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Ashwood Road and Concession Road 3 on Wednesday.

Police said one person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Roads in the area have been closed.

More to follow…

