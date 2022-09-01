Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat starts September long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

September is starting on a sunny note, thanks to a ridge of high pressure, with Thursday’s temperatures shooting up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

An even bigger surge of heat is expected to finish the week on Friday, with daytime highs soaring to around 35 C.

View image in full screen There is the chance of a few clouds and spotty showers early Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The September long weekend will start out hot, with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and Sunday, along with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Afternoon highs both days will make it into the low 30s before dropping into the mid-to-upper 20s for Labour Day Monday under mostly sunny skies.

An even bigger cooldown is slated for the first full week of September, with highs returning to the mid-20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

