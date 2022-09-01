Menu

Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat starts September long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 2:03 pm
30 degree heat lingers in the Okanagan to start September long weekend. View image in full screen
Thirty-degree heat lingers in the Okanagan to start the September long weekend. SkyTracker Weather

September is starting on a sunny note, thanks to a ridge of high pressure, with Thursday’s temperatures shooting up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

An even bigger surge of heat is expected to finish the week on Friday, with daytime highs soaring to around 35 C.

There is the chance of a few clouds and spotty showers early Saturday. View image in full screen
There is the chance of a few clouds and spotty showers early Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The September long weekend will start out hot, with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and Sunday, along with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Afternoon highs both days will make it into the low 30s before dropping into the mid-to-upper 20s for Labour Day Monday under mostly sunny skies.

An even bigger cooldown is slated for the first full week of September, with highs returning to the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

