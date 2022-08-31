Menu

Crime

Police make arrest after man spotted with weapon in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:48 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man was arrested after being spotted in downtown Kitchener with a weapon on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched after a man was spotted with a gun near King Street West and Queen Street North at around 8 a.m.

Read more: Police investigate sexual assault reported in downtown Kitchener

When the officers arrived, police say they tracked the suspect down and arrested him.

According to police, the man was in possession of a pellet gun.

Read more: Police credit public for quick arrest in connection with Kitchener robbery

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
