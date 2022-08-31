Police make arrest after man spotted with weapon in downtown Kitchener

A man was arrested after being spotted in downtown Kitchener with a weapon on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched after a man was spotted with a gun near King Street West and Queen Street North at around 8 a.m.
When the officers arrived, police say they tracked the suspect down and arrested him.
According to police, the man was in possession of a pellet gun.
A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing.
