Point Douglas aggravated assault now second homicide, Winnipeg police asks for public help finding suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the publics help to find the second suspect involved in two homicides and one aggravated assault in the Point Douglas area on Monday.

Police have released

Read more: Winnipeg police identify two suspects related to Monday Point Douglas assaults

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for the same charges has been issued for another young man.

Global News will be live streaming the press conference.

1:49 Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street