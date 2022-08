Send this page to someone via email

Highway 2 near Leduc was down to one lane Thursday evening after a semi rolled over.

RCMP said the truck was carrying a load of poles when it flipped while taking the Grant Park exit just before 5:30 p.m.

Multiple lanes were closed so crews could clear the spilled cargo.

RCMP said a shift in the cargo load was likely to blame for the rollover.

The driver escaped with only minor injuries and nobody else was hurt.