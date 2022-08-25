Homicide investigators deployed to 184 Street in Surrey, B.C.

An ongoing police incident is taking place in Surrey, B.C., near the intersection of 184 Street and 76 Avenue.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has deployed officers to Surrey.
Numerous police vehicles and investigators have been seen in the immediate area and have closed off a portion of 184 Street with police tape.
Information is extremely limited at this time. Global News has reached out to IHIT for comment.
More to come…
