Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators deployed to 184 Street in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 2:00 pm
Police in Surrey have shut down a section of 184 Street as homicide investigators are conducting an investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Surrey have shut down a section of 184 Street as homicide investigators are conducting an investigation. Global News

An ongoing police incident is taking place in Surrey, B.C., near the intersection of 184 Street and 76 Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has deployed officers to Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in double slaying at South Surrey Athletic Park

Numerous police vehicles and investigators have been seen in the immediate area and have closed off a portion of 184 Street with police tape.

Police were seen Thursday morning conducting an investigation on 184 Street. View image in full screen
Police were seen Thursday morning conducting an investigation on 184 Street. Global News

Information is extremely limited at this time. Global News has reached out to IHIT for comment.

Click to play video: 'IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT identifies suspects in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik – Jul 27, 2022

More to come…

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHIT tagSurrey crime tagSurrey police tagHomicide Team tagroad closed tagPolice Presence tag184 Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers