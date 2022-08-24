Menu

Crime

Police seeking witnesses after indecent act reported in Oshawa, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 6:05 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Oshawa, Ont.

In a tweet Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 16, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with killing of 20-year-old Ottawa man in Durham Region: police

Officers said a male suspect was seen nude on Somerville Street between Switzer Avenue and Sunset Drive.

“Investigators are also looking to speak to the occupants of a black SUV that was seen in the area,” the tweet read.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

