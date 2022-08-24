Police seeking witnesses after indecent act reported in Oshawa, Ont.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Oshawa, Ont.
In a tweet Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 16, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Officers said a male suspect was seen nude on Somerville Street between Switzer Avenue and Sunset Drive.
“Investigators are also looking to speak to the occupants of a black SUV that was seen in the area,” the tweet read.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
