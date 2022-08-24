Police seeking witnesses after indecent act reported in Oshawa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Oshawa, Ont.

In a tweet Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 16, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Officers said a male suspect was seen nude on Somerville Street between Switzer Avenue and Sunset Drive.

“Investigators are also looking to speak to the occupants of a black SUV that was seen in the area,” the tweet read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police are looking for witnesses in relation to an Indecent Act on August 16th between 6pm & 7pm. A male was seen nude on Somerville St between Switzer Ave & Sunset Dr in Oshawa. Investigators are also looking to speak to the occupants of a black SUV that was seen in the area. pic.twitter.com/bLlyjf4aoF — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 24, 2022

