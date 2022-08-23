Guelph police investigating theft of wire worth $10K from construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police are investigating the theft of a large amount of wire from a north-end construction site.

Investigators say three storage containers outside a manufacturing facility near the intersection of Woodlawn Road and the Hanlon Parkway (Highway 6) were broken into sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

They say thieves managed to gain entry by cutting the locks off.

Approximately $10,000 worth of coils of wire were taken.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.