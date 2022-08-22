Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued for eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 7:17 pm
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Howe Sound and Eastern Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Howe Sound and Eastern Vancouver Island. Getty Images

If you live in the Nanaimo to Duncan area of Vancouver Island or Howe Sound, Environment Canada is warning you to take steps to keep cool this week.

The national weather agency has issued heat warnings for the two regions, with daytime highs forecast near 30 C and overnight lows holding around 16 C.

Read more: More B.C. weather records broken as heat wave continues to bake most of province

“Hot weather will begin Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure resides over the BC Interior. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Friday and into the weekend,” Environment Canada said.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Read more: 13 heat warnings now in effect for B.C., more heat records fall on Wednesday

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The perils of indoor heat' The perils of indoor heat
The perils of indoor heat

Residents are advised to stay in a cool place if they can and drink plenty of water.

The agency also warned people to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagHeat tagHeat Warning tagb.c. heat warning taghowe sound heat warning tagnanaimo heat warning tagsquamish heat warning tagvancouver island heat warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers