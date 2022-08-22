Heat warnings issued for eastern Vancouver Island, Howe Sound

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in the Nanaimo to Duncan area of Vancouver Island or Howe Sound, Environment Canada is warning you to take steps to keep cool this week.

The national weather agency has issued heat warnings for the two regions, with daytime highs forecast near 30 C and overnight lows holding around 16 C.

“Hot weather will begin Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure resides over the BC Interior. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Friday and into the weekend,” Environment Canada said.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 The perils of indoor heat The perils of indoor heat

Residents are advised to stay in a cool place if they can and drink plenty of water.

The agency also warned people to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.