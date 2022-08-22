Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after serious collision in King, Ont

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 5:14 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police say roads are closed and three people have been taken to hospital after a serious collision in King, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Dufferin Street and Wellington Street area at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officers told Global News two vehicles flipped over.

According to the force, an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police said one officer was taken to hospital with minor injures.

Two other people — a male and a female — from the other vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigation’s Unit, has been notified.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Dufferin Street are closed while police investigate.

