Weekend impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough, Lindsay, Port Hope

Police in central Ontario made a number of impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

In Peterborough early Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers around 2 a.m. responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Hunter and Aylmer streets.

Officers located the vehicle swerving in the lanes and conducted a traffic stop. Police determined the driver was impaired and located open alcohol in the vehicle.

A 38-year-old man from North Bay, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to surrender a driver’s licence and having care and control of a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8.

Also in Peterborough on Aug. 17, at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a call from a motorist about a suspected impaired driver.

The suspect vehicle was located and officers conducted a traffic stop. Police say during the traffic stop the driver got back in his vehicle, attempted to reverse and narrowly missed a police cruiser.

A 32-year-old man from Quebec was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He was released and has been scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 7.

Vehicle in ditch in Lindsay

On Saturday around 3:15 p.m. in Lindsay, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving in the ditch in the area of Monarch Road and Colborne Street West.

Police say the vehicle then proceeded east on Colborne Street West when it struck a vehicle stopped at the intersection of William Street North. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Jeffrey Murray, 49, of Oakwood in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and two counts of Highway Traffic Act infractions.

He was released with a promise to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 29.

Suspended driver in Port Hope

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Port Hope Police Service officers noticed a small pickup truck stopped at a green light at Walton Street with the driver arguing with someone outside the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had no exterior lighting illuminated and officers followed and conducted a traffic stop at nearby John Street.

Police say the driver first provided officers with a passport instead of a driver’s licence. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath and inside the vehicle. The driver told police he had been consuming alcohol.

He was taken to the police station where he refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said.