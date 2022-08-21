Toronto man wanted by police for first-degree murder on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman found dead in an underground Toronto garage.

On Thursday at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane Street, Toronto police said.

Police said officers located a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Officers said the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Sunday, Toronto police said Dylon Dowman, 33, was wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as six feet, two inches tall, weighing 380 pounds. Police said he had dark hair — sometimes worn under a wrap — with a dark complexion, moustache and beard. He has a “Gutta Musik” tattoo on his left forearm.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

View image in full screen Daniella Mallia, 23, was declared deceased at the scene. TPS