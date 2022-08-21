Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto man wanted by police for first-degree murder on Canada-wide warrant

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 2:27 pm
Dylon Dowman, 33, is wanted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Dylon Dowman, 33, is wanted by Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman found dead in an underground Toronto garage.

On Thursday at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane Street, Toronto police said.

Police said officers located a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Officers said the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: Woman, 23, found dead in underground garage in Toronto

On Sunday, Toronto police said Dylon Dowman, 33, was wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as six feet, two inches tall, weighing 380 pounds. Police said he had dark hair — sometimes worn under a wrap — with a dark complexion, moustache and beard. He has a “Gutta Musik” tattoo on his left forearm.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

Daniella Mallia, 23, was declared deceased at the scene. View image in full screen
Daniella Mallia, 23, was declared deceased at the scene. TPS
