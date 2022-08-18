More than 800 people were at Mississauga concert where 2 people were shot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are looking to the public for information on a shooting that officers say occurred at a concert where more than 800 people were in attendance.

Police said officers responded to the event in the area of Northwest and Airway drives, which is in the area of Airport and Derry roads, at around 11:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Two victims were taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Thursday they still don’t have suspect information.

Officers said more than 800 attendees were at the event and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Assistance Sought in Shooting Investigations – https://t.co/ilPdkTnwUM pic.twitter.com/WKGHaAQ6FE — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 18, 2022