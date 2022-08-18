Menu

Crime

More than 800 people were at Mississauga concert where 2 people were shot: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:25 pm
Police are seen in the area of Northwest and Airway drives after a shooting. View image in full screen
Police are seen in the area of Northwest and Airway drives after a shooting. Global News

Peel Regional Police are looking to the public for information on a shooting that officers say occurred at a concert where more than 800 people were in attendance.

Police said officers responded to the event in the area of Northwest and Airway drives, which is in the area of Airport and Derry roads, at around 11:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Read more: 2 men taken to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga event hall: police

Two victims were taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Thursday they still don’t have suspect information.

Officers said more than 800 attendees were at the event and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

