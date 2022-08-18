Edmonton police search sexual assault suspect in NW

Edmonton Police are hoping the public can help them after they say a woman was assaulted Wednesday morning.

Police say around 11:40 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was out for a walk with her dog in the area of 135 Avenue and 107 Street when she was approached by a man.

“The man made derogatory comments to the woman before assaulting her,” police said in a news release Thursday morning. Police said the pair were not known to each other.

The woman was able to break away from the man only to have him chase after her, police said.

The man caught up to her, but she was able to free herself again and fled the area, police said.

View image in full screen Edmonton police are searching for a man as shown in the sketch after reports of a sexual assault in northwest Edmonton on Aug. 17, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

The man is described as being between five feet 10 inches and five feet inches, roughly 160 pounds, and in his late teens to early 20s. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a red T-shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with any information can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

