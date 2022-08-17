Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigating death of man, 28, in Ottawa crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 5:03 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 28-year-old man they say died in an Ottawa vehicle crash after a police chase.

The Special Investigations Unit says an Ontario Provincial Police officer was doing radar enforcement in the area of Highway 416 before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SIU says the officer saw a driver allegedly speeding and pursued the vehicle.

It says he stopped pursuing the car, but later found the vehicle after the driver had hit a pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is urging anyone with information to contact them.

