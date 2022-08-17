Man charged with trespassing following foot chase by Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a charge after an incident early Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man rummaging through vehicles in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Whitefield Drive.

When officers arrived, they were informed the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police found the suspect running and a brief foot chase ensued. Police say the man eventually complied with officers’ demands to stop running.

The 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with trespass by night.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 13.

