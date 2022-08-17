Menu

Crime

Man charged with trespassing following foot chase by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 9:21 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man early Wednesday after he was reportedly rummaging through vehicles. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a charge after an incident early Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man rummaging through vehicles in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Whitefield Drive.

Read more: 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

When officers arrived, they were informed the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police found the suspect running and a brief foot chase ensued. Police say the man eventually complied with officers’ demands to stop running.

The 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with trespass by night.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 13.

