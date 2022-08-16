Menu

Police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee reported missing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 4:57 pm
Police are searching for 66-year-old Macartan Albert Hughes. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 66-year-old Macartan Albert Hughes. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police are searching for 66-year-old Macartan Albert Hughes, who was last seen in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area at around 10:40 a.m., on Tuesday.

Police said Hughes is five feet nine inches tall with a slim build. He has a bald head and swollen eyelids.

Read more: Elopee reported missing in Toronto located, police say

Officers said he was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jean shorts and red running shoes.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

Police said Hughes is bound by a Form 49 Warrant of Committal.

According to police, he was found not criminally responsible for two counts of mischief endangering life and two counts of assault.

“Police are concerned for his safety. If located, do not approach and call 911,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

