Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on July 6, a woman was in the Cecil Street area when she was approached by an unknown man.
Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
According to police, on Monday, 34-year-old Peter Murphy of no fixed address, was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with a release order.
Police said he appeared in court on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments