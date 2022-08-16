Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 6, a woman was in the Cecil Street area when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, on Monday, 34-year-old Peter Murphy of no fixed address, was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

