Crime

Man, 34, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:17 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on July 6, a woman was in the Cecil Street area when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, on Monday, 34-year-old Peter Murphy of no fixed address, was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

