Crime

Two people ejected from motorcycle in Norfolk County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:58 am
According to Norfolk County OPP, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the east shoulder of the roadway. View image in full screen
According to Norfolk County OPP, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the east shoulder of the roadway. The Canadian Press

OPP are investigating after a driver and passenger were ejected from a motorcycle in Norfolk County.

On Saturday, just after 8 p.m., OPP received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Cockshutt Road in Townsend.

According to police, the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the east shoulder of the roadway.

The 49-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger, both from Brantford, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

