Canada

Ontario police watchdog investigating after Windsor police say officer shot suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2022 5:57 pm
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after Windsor, Ont., police say one of their officers shot a suspect following a weapons-related call on Monday.

A spokeswoman says the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate, with more details to come soon.

Windsor Police say officers were responding to a call on Monday about a person with a weapon in the city’s downtown.

Read more: Police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at home in Toronto

A Twitter post from the police force says one of their officers shot the suspect, but it did not include further information about the person’s condition.

Police say there is no current public safety risk.

Windsor Police says witnesses and information should go to the SIU as it probes the incident.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
