Peterborough police arrest 2 teens from GTA for drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Two GTA teens are facing drug trafficking charges following an incident on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Aug. 12, officers noticed two teens engaging in several drug transactions in the area of Brock and Water streets, just two blocks south of the police station.

Officers took the pair into custody in the Charlotte Street and George Street area without incident.

During the arrest, police say officers seized 30.4 grams of fentanyl, 18.9 grams of cocaine, two prescription pills, cash and a digital scale.

A 17-year-old boy from Brampton was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet) while a 15-year-old boy from Etobicoke was charged with two counts (cocaine and fentanyl).

Story continues below advertisement

They were also each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both accused were released on youth undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12, police said Monday.