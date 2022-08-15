Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest 2 teens from GTA for drug trafficking

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 2:34 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two GTA teenagers for drug trafficking on Aug. 12, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Two GTA teens are facing drug trafficking charges following an incident on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Aug. 12, officers noticed two teens engaging in several drug transactions in the area of Brock and Water streets, just two blocks south of the police station.

Officers took the pair into custody in the Charlotte Street and George Street area without incident.

Read more: Deadly veterinary sedative suspected in Peterborough opioid drug supply, health unit says

During the arrest, police say officers seized 30.4 grams of fentanyl, 18.9 grams of cocaine, two prescription pills, cash and a digital scale.

A 17-year-old boy from Brampton was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet) while a 15-year-old boy from Etobicoke was charged with two counts (cocaine and fentanyl).

They were also each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both accused were released on youth undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12, police said Monday.

