Crime

Peterborough man faces 36 charges related to thefts from north-end business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 2:19 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in connection to a rash of thefts from a north-end business. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing three dozen charges in connection with a rash of thefts at a business in the city’s north end.

On Friday, Peterborough police said they received 18 online reports regarding thefts at a business in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road.

Police say more than $7,000 worth of items were stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

Read more: Town Ward residents relay concerns to Peterborough police about increasing violence in area

On Friday afternoon, officers found a man walking in the same area and took him into custody.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was charged with 18 counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Aug. 13.

