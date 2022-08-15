Peterborough man faces 36 charges related to thefts from north-end business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing three dozen charges in connection with a rash of thefts at a business in the city’s north end.

On Friday, Peterborough police said they received 18 online reports regarding thefts at a business in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road.

Police say more than $7,000 worth of items were stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

On Friday afternoon, officers found a man walking in the same area and took him into custody.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was charged with 18 counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Aug. 13.