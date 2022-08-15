Menu

Canada

Person dead after crash, vehicle fire in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 1:07 pm
A person has died following a car crash and vehicle fire in Dartmouth Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
A person has died following a car crash and vehicle fire in Dartmouth Monday afternoon. Global News

A person has died after being involved in a crash and subsequent vehicle fire in Dartmouth.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Princeton Lane around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

“It was reported that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle,” the release said. “A deceased person was located inside the vehicle that was being operated.”

Emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. View image in full screen
Emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Submitted by Andy Brockamp

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also attended the scene and extinguished the fire. As of Monday afternoon, police remained on scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Princeton Lane is closed to traffic and motorists are asked to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Police say an update will be provided when available.

 

