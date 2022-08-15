Person dead after crash, vehicle fire in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

A person has died after being involved in a crash and subsequent vehicle fire in Dartmouth.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Princeton Lane around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

“It was reported that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle,” the release said. “A deceased person was located inside the vehicle that was being operated.”

View image in full screen Emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Submitted by Andy Brockamp

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also attended the scene and extinguished the fire. As of Monday afternoon, police remained on scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Princeton Lane is closed to traffic and motorists are asked to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Police say an update will be provided when available.

Police are on scene of a vehicle fire on Princeton Lane in Dartmouth. https://t.co/qGnYAzJsc6 Traffic on Princeton Lane is closed in both directions. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. Update will be provided when available. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) August 15, 2022