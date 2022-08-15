Person dead after crash, vehicle fire in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

A person has died after being involved in a crash and subsequent vehicle fire in Dartmouth.
In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Princeton Lane around 11:20 a.m. Monday.
“It was reported that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle,” the release said. “A deceased person was located inside the vehicle that was being operated.”
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also attended the scene and extinguished the fire. As of Monday afternoon, police remained on scene and the incident remains under investigation.
Princeton Lane is closed to traffic and motorists are asked to use alternative routes to avoid delays.
Police say an update will be provided when available.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments