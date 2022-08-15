Menu

Crime

Counsellor faces charges after sex assault alleged at 2017 Mohawk College summer camp

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 11:31 am
Mohawk College has revealed an investigation into a former summer camp counsellor accused of a sex assault in 2017. View image in full screen
Mohawk College has revealed an investigation into a former summer camp counsellor accused of a sex assault in 2017. Global News

A Burlington man is facing a pair of sex assault charges in connection with a 2017 incident at a Hamilton summer camp.

Hamilton Police say the investigation began in early July and is connected with a Mohawk College Camp counsellor who is being accused of sexual assault and sexual interference.

A spokesperson for Mohawk says the counsellor in question has not worked with the program since 2017 and that the institution is working closely with police amid the probe.

“This is upsetting news because we take our responsibility for caring for our community seriously,” president and CEO Ron McKerlie said in a statement.

Read more: Police seek Hamilton sex assault suspect considered to be ‘danger to the public’

“Mohawk College follows sector safety practices throughout each day at camp. Counsellors are screened before hiring, including a police vulnerable sector check, and undergo four days of specific camp training.”

Story continues below advertisement

The school is offering support via the Mohawk College website to anyone who may have experienced or been impacted by sexualized violence or misconduct.

Chevaughn Adamson, 24, is expected in court on Sept. 12.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

