Comments

Crime

RCMP swarmed Kelowna neighbourhood Saturday evening

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 5:59 pm
Kelowna RCMP . View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP . Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

RCMP swarmed a Kelowna neighbourhood Saturday evening after receiving a call of a disturbance involving a distraught man.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP along with specialized units were called out to the 1300 block of Bernard Avenue.

Read more: ‘Revolving door of enforcement is inadequate:’ Kelowna RCMP on arrest of man with mental health issues

Bernard Avenue and nearby roads were closed while police were on scene.

According to RCMP, the situation was resolved peacefully.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022
