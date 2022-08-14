RCMP swarmed Kelowna neighbourhood Saturday evening

RCMP swarmed a Kelowna neighbourhood Saturday evening after receiving a call of a disturbance involving a distraught man.
Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP along with specialized units were called out to the 1300 block of Bernard Avenue.
Bernard Avenue and nearby roads were closed while police were on scene.
According to RCMP, the situation was resolved peacefully.
